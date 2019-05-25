Quinnipiac alumnus donates $1M to help pay tuition to university veterans

(WTNH) - The veterans of Quinnipiac University are being honored in a huge way.

Undergraduate veterans there are getting more help to pay for their tuition.

Quinnipiac Alum Arthur Rice donated $1 million to the university's Veterans and Military Affairs program.

It's to give those veteran undergrads help with tuition during terms not covered under the GI bill.

