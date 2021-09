(WTNH) – The Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce, affiliated with the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, will host a business showcase and career fair Thursday, September 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Best Western Plus hotel in North Haven.

Executive Director of the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce, Ray Andrewsen shares all the details on how to attend and what to expect.

For more information head to: quinncham.com