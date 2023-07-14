HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special kind of summer camp is going on at Quinnipiac University on Friday and Saturday. The campers have such good dance moves, you might not notice that all of them are dealing with limb loss or differences. What’s nice about “Camp No Limits” is that nobody cares that you’ve lost a limb.

“For her to be able to be around kids that are just like her, and for me to be able to be around families that are going through the same things we are, it’s just amazing,” said Cassandra O’Neil. Her 6-year-old daughter Alexa is missing part of a leg and some fingers.

Alexa was one of the campers showing off her dance moves. She came to Camp No Limits last year. Her favorite part?

“The talent show,” she said. “I danced to Justin Bieber.”

Quinnipiac University is more than just a beautiful place to host Camp No Limits. For some Quinnipiac students, helping with the camp is actually part of their education.

“Bringing the camp here allows our occupational and physical therapy students to learn about people with different limb differences and using different kinds of prostheses,” explained Maria Cusson, Assoc. Professor of Physical Therapy.

In addition to all the fun, campers can get educated, as well.

“I got to learn a lot of things here,” said 12-year-old Santino Iamunno. “Like, they taught me how to tie my shoe.”

Which is not easy, because Santino has one hand. For kids like Santino and their families, it’s the camp’s atmosphere that is the best part, however.

“As soon as we walked into the building, it just felt like home, basically,” said Santino’s mother, Evelyn Cotto. “It was just a comfortable feeling seeing kids being themselves, being kids.”

“I go to do things I wouldn’t normally be able to do and see people I wouldn’t normally be able to see,” Santino said. “So, it made it easier for me to just be myself around people.” Because when no one is staring at what you’re missing, it’s a lot easier to enjoy what you have.