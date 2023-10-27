HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of the Quinnipiac University men’s ice hockey team’s first national title last spring, the team was recognized with its own bobblehead on Thursday.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead of Boomer the Bobcat holding a hockey stick. According to the museum, there are only 2,023 bobbleheads to honor the championship season.

The bobbleheads are available to pre-order through the online store and are expected to ship in February. These bobcat look-a-likes cost $40.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate way to celebrate a championship season and we’re excited to be unveiling this bobblehead celebrating Quinnipiac’s remarkable 2023 Hockey National Championship,” said Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “This bobblehead will be a must-have for Quinnipiac alumni, students, faculty, staff and fans and a treasured keepsake.”

The Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team officially began their new season at the beginning of October. The bobcats will face Maine this weekend.