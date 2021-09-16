Quinnipiac student passes away at off-campus home, university says

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is mourning the death of one of its students.

The university announced Thursday morning that a student had passed away at his off-campus home in Hamden.

Cristian Caamano, 20, of New York, was a fourth-year student studying entrepreneurship in the School of Business.

“We are a supportive Bobcat family – please let us know if we or our colleagues can be helpful to you as we extend our deepest sympathies during this time of sadness and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cristian’s family,” the university said in a statement.

Students seeking help and support can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through Health Advocate, our Employee Assistance Program, at 866-799-2728.

There are no classes Thursday due to Yom Kippur.