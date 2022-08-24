Conn. (WTNH) — President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation announcement comes as many students are moving onto college campuses, including Quinnipiac University.

The reaction to Biden’s announcement was mixed on Wednesday, with some students excited about the news, while parents were much more hesitant. At QU, many were busy bringing in items to their new dorms with the help of upper-classmen.

The Derose family from Putnam, New York dropped-off their daughter for her freshman year. Mary Beth Derose applied for loans for her daughter and said the process was “crazy.” While she thinks loan forgiveness is a good thing, she believes it’s not so simple, as we’ll be paying for it in other ways down the road.

“The idea of it, is a great idea, but ultimately it’s going to be something that the taxpayers are going to have to pay back,” Derose said. “It’s going to come back to hit us some way.”

She’s not alone with that thought.

“I don’t know if it’s a good idea,” Mark Farrell of Springfield, Mass. said. “I just think we have to pay for this somehow as a country.”

However, some are optimistic.

“I think it’s a weight off their shoulders,” Quinnipiac junior Max Peruta said. “People struggle with that everyday – paychecks are always going to be student loans.”

As the campus comes back to life, the announcement was the topic of conversation for many.