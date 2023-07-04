HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High school students are participating in a summer program for academic gaming design and esports at Quinnipiac University. The students learn the principles of these subjects inside the university’s Innovation Hub.

“We run many different two and three week immersive summer programs for high school students to give them a taste of high demand degree to career opportunities,” David Charron, director of summer programs & planning at Quinnipiac University said.

David Tomczyk, associate professor of entrepreneurship & strategy at the university, says the program allows students to work on their creativity.

“They’re learning how to create really cool ideas, how to brainstorm when your brain is totally dry, how to build it out into rule sets and how to test and iterate on the design,” Tomczyk said.

Gabriel Hinkson is from Hamden and heading into his junior year of high school. His passion for video games is what drove him to want to participate in the program.

“I’m hoping to change the over all idea that many people have of video games from being just entertainment into interactive experiences,” Hinkson said.

In addition to the learning component, the program also gives students the opportunity to experience college life living in dorms and working with others. Theo Offerman recently graduated from Quinnipiac. He says the academic and extracurricular experience in the gaming industry was the highlight.

“It always inspires me to see new and rising students wanting to learn game design and esports,” Offerman said.

For information on summer programs for high school students at Quinnipiac University, click here.