New Haven

Quinnipiac to allow students to self-report test scores on college applications

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Quinnipiac University is changing the way it accepts test scores on its college applications.

Starting in the fall, the school will allow high school students to self-report SAT and ACT test scores for admission.

Related Content: Tips for teens taking the SATs

The move looks to help save prospective students some money.

Before the change, students would have to pay to have the testing companies forward the scores to the university.

Related Content: Report: New Canaan tops CT school districts for state's standardized test scores

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center