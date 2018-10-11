Quinnipiac to allow students to self-report test scores on college applications

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. - FILE - (WTNH)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Quinnipiac University is changing the way it accepts test scores on its college applications.

Starting in the fall, the school will allow high school students to self-report SAT and ACT test scores for admission.

The move looks to help save prospective students some money.

Before the change, students would have to pay to have the testing companies forward the scores to the university.

