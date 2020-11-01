Quinnipiac sends students home who attended party at Anthony’s Ocean View that allegedly violated COVID restrictions

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University officials have sent home students who attended a Thursday evening party at Anthony’s Ocean View that allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunday, QU officials reported that they had, so far, sent home 20 students who were discovered to have attended a Halloween party at the New Haven venue Thursday night.

Friday night, New Haven health department officials raided and shut down Anthony’s Ocean View for allegedly violating the city’s COVID-19 restrictions by throwing that party Thursday night.

In videos of the party sent in to News 8 by a viewer, it is clear hundreds of attendees are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Those videos were key to the health department’s investigation of the violation.

Earlier that day, Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city’s businesses would be immediately reverting from Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions to Phase 2. In Phase 2, indoor capacity is lowered from 75% to 50%.

RELATED: New Haven health dept. raids, shuts down Anthony’s Ocean View for allegedly violating COVID restrictions, holding large party

In a letter to the QU community Sunday, President Judy Olian and Chief Experience Office Tom Ellett said, “Beyond ignoring medical advice to protect one’s own health, we are incredibly disappointed by such behavior that blatantly disregards the well-being of fellow Bobcats and our larger community. The university has decided to send these students home for the remainder of the semester given the potential health implications for our QU community. The investigation is ongoing, and any additional students identified who attended this event also will be sent home.”

They went on to say, “As a precaution, we will increase our sample testing in clusters of students identified as peers of attendees at the event to facilitate rapid containment efforts.”

They said they understand they may not be able to identify every student who attended the party, so they ask those who did attend or were close contacts with those who did to self-quarantine and attend classes remotely for a week.