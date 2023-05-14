HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s graduation week for the Quinnipiac University Class of 2023.

Thousands gathered Sunday at the Mount Carmel Campus Quad to celebrate commencement.

“Whatever next steps you take in life — whether that be in five years, 20 years or 50 years — Quinnipiac University will always be part of your current and future beginnings,” Jamie Manley told her fellow graduates. “We are truly Bobcats for life.”

Dennis House, chief political anchor for News 8, served as a keynote speaker.

“My hope is that you make the most of it and grow into upstanding and caring citizens of the world, spreading hope, good will — and have some fun along the way,” he said.