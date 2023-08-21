HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The school year is just around the corner for Quinnipiac University with the first wave of students moving in Monday.

International students participating in International Student Orientation will be moving into their dorms Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Move-in crew participants and August Orientation participants will then move in on Tuesday and the remainder of students will be moving in from Thursday to Sunday depending on your year and which housing option they will be staying in.

The beginning of QU’s move-in day comes after first-year and transfer students moved into Yale Sunday.

To see Quinnipiac’s full move-in schedule, visit their website.