Quinnipiac University kicks off MDW with Veterans Awareness Day ceremony

Quinnipiac University is kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with the 19th annual Veterans Awareness Day.

More than 350 students from different schools in Hamden and New Haven visited 90 veterans, two of which are World War II veterans.

Together they talked about the meaning of serving our country and the meaning of Memorial Day.

“We must not fall into the trap of looking at Memorial Day or Memorial Day Weekend as the un-official kick off to summer. The time for parties, barbecues and fun with family and friends. Those are all fun, we should enjoy them. I know I will. But as we do that understand that we have the opportunity to enjoy those things in this nation because of the men and women around you and because of those who are no longer with us,” said Commissioner Thomas J. Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

