HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The word “can’t” is not in Dave Stevens’ vocabulary.

“It’s better to try and fail than to sit around and daydream,” he said. “Since I was a little kid, I wanted to be on TV. I wanted to play professional baseball. And when a kid has no legs and he’s had those goals, what are you supposed to tell them?”

Stevens, a professor at Quinnipiac University and former professional baseball player, is featured in a new Netflix movie, The Saint of Second Chances, which is about former Chicago White Sox owner and promoter Bill Veck and his son, Mike.

Stevens was born without legs and went on to play with the Saints, and independent league team. There, he became close to former Mets star Darryl Strawberry. Stevens has also played at the Division III level in football.

“To be able to play sports, there wasn’t a book of How to Play Sports for Dummies with No Legs,” Stevens said. “I’ve had to evolve, and it’s the same way trying to get respect in media.”

He won seven Emmys working at ESPN and has been a motivational speaker and TV host. He’s also put on sports camps for children with disabilities.

He’s excited for what the film will do.

“The handicap and disabled world don’t get those opportunities in media and television, and I’m here at Ability Media helping them to learn what it’s like to win an Emmy, and how did you get to that point?” Stevens said.