HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University’s physician assistant program has been placed on probation until at least September 2025, according to an announcement from the university.

The decision was made during a Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant Program last month. The program is now on an accreditation-probation status.

A school is placed on the status when its program doesn’t “meet the Standards or when the capability of the program to provide an acceptable educational experience for its students is threatened,” according to the university.

The program remains accredited in the meantime, and the university wrote that the status will not impact future students. It has no effect on existing or upcoming degrees.

The university did not name the reason for the decision in its announcement, and a list of September actions from the committee did not include Quinnipiac University.

If the program doesn’t comply with requirements, then the commission may visit the university. The university’s accreditation for the program could also be revoked.

Quinnipiac University’s physician assistant program was first accredited in October 1995.