HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though the Quinnipiac University sent off its men’s hockey team to the Frozen Four on Monday, the celebration was anything but frosty.

The Bobcats will leave on Tuesday for the game, which will be in Tampa, Florida. However, the university launched a grand celebration for them on Monday, complete with a pep rally.

“I’m a big hockey fan, and I’m really excited to go to the Frozen Four and cheer on the team,” said Juliana Allen, a student. “It’s going to be like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

The sport has brought its fanbase together.

“It just feels like everyone has bought into what we need to do and understands how everyone needs to play in their role to put everything together,” said Zach Metsa, a defenseman. “We’re a very tight-knit group and when we play like we can play we can dominate.”

Coach Rand Pecknold has his own challenge on his hands. With 92 degree temperatures, he said he’s exited — but will “keep the guys away from the pool” and the beach.