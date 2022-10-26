HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Natalya Franchi’s mother warns her that she might not be able to always answer the phone.

“My mom is sitting without light very often, and she tells me, ‘Hey, I charged my phone, but if you call and I don’t answer, it’s because my phone died and I have no electricity.'”

Franchi moved to the U.S. from Ukraine when she was 24 years old. Now, as a graduate student at Quinnipiac University, she calls her mother three times a day.

Recently, that’s been tougher.

“They have sirens that alarm about the air threats three to four times a day, each one of those lasts hours,” Franchi said.

Two weeks from Election Day, a united Connecticut delegation said it wants to continue sending aid to Ukraine. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) visited Bucha in July and said that pulling back now would be a disaster.

“America should be united behind the fierce, brave freedom fighters of Ukraine, because they are not only protecting their own independence and liberties, but also the national security of the world order,” he said. “Our own national security is at stake in Ukraine because Putin will keep going.”

Franchi’s stance is clear.

“I understand Ukraine and Russia are not the most developed countries, but this is savage,” she said. “It’s horrible. I didn’t think in modern world a war like that could happen.”

For now, all she can do is keep calling.

“I pray it will be over soon,” Franchi said. “I pray it’s not going to get to where my family is.”