HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students moving off the Quinnipiac University campus for the summer are giving back to the community.

“Be kind! Leave your food behind!” is the slogan associated with the end-of-the-year donation drive. This spring marks the 15th year students heading home for the summer who have donated their nonperishable food items, extra meal plan points and cleaning supplies to benefit the community. Every year, the students deliver.

“Always really enthusiastic, we always get a lot of donations,” Vince Contrucci, the director of community engagement at Quinnipiac University, said. “We have 11 carts just here filled with food that’s going to one of our partners.”

Roughly 170 bins are placed in residence halls on the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses for students to donate easily. The items range from cans of soup to paper towels.

Four organizations will receive donations:

News 8 spoke with Kellyann Day, the chief executive officer for New Reach of New Haven, who said this support could make a big difference.

“The generosity of the students, I’m not sure they understand the huge impact that this food donation will have on families who are homeless,” Day said. “The food insecurity in the shelter right now is at an all-time high, so any and all donations are welcome and needed.”

An estimated four tons of items will benefit the local community.