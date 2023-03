NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Quinnipiac University have been raising money for Connecticut children all year long.

The fundraiser is called ‘Q-Thon’, and its efforts supports children’s hospitals and the local community.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by ‘Q-Thon’ Executive Director Michaela Bedard, and Sponsorship Chair, Ashlyn Manuel, to talk about the planning of the event, the benefits of this fundraiser, and their roles in the organization.

Watch the full video above.