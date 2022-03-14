HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is offering a town scholarship for students from Hamden, beginning with the class of 2022.

The new scholarship is equivalent to 75% of full-time tuition.

It’s available for qualified full-time students entering Quinnipiac as first-time students and is renewable for up to four years or the remainder of the undergraduate degree, whichever comes first. Students must maintain a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.

“A fundamental part of our strategic plan is the nurturing of internal and external communities,” said Bethany Zemba, vice president for strategy and community relations. “Working in collaboration with the town of Hamden to provide scholarship aid for promising students is in direct alignment with this goal. We see this as an important investment in the future talent of Hamden that we are pleased to be able to support.”

University officials said they are committed to eight scholarships totaling $300,000 per year once the program is fully implemented.

