HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is still celebrating after their men’s ice hockey national championship win earlier this month with a flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday.

The flag-raising ceremony took place on the school’s quad at 10:45 a.m.

QU invited the public to attend and see the team, head coach Rand Pecknhold, and to hear the pep band.

Earlier this month, Quinnipiac defeated Minnesota 3-2 for its first NCAA hockey title. The landmark win was followed by a rally on the York Hill Campus at M&T Bank Arena.

Although there was a push to hold a parade by students, similar to the celebration for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team after the Huskies won the NCAA Tournament, the university said no further community-wide celebrations were planned.