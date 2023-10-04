HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rand Pecknold is starting his 30th year as Quinnipiac University’s hockey team’s coach — and the season following the team’s national win — with five Connecticut players on the roster.

That includes Cooper Moore, a senior defenseman who transferred from North Dakota to his home state.

“I think, during my decision, I thought back to coming home and how happy I was to be home,” said Moore, who is from Greenwich. “Getting off the plane, I remember I had a big smile on my face, just being back in Connecticut.”

Being able to recruit high-end players, Pecknold said, says a lot about the university’s hockey program.

“Coach Pecknold has been with it the entire way,” Moore said. “I mean, everyone around has seen it grow in front of their eyes into a national championship-caliber program.”

And as for those national championship rings?

“Yeah, they looked pretty nice,” Moore said. “All the new guys were pretty jealous of that night. But, we’re looking forward to this year. Hopefully we can get this year.”

The team will kick off its season on Saturday. The team will hang the Bobcats’ national championship banner prior to the sold-out game with Boston College at 6:40 p.m.