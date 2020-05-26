 

Quinnipiac University’s plan for fall semester includes in-person courses, on-campus housing

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University has released its plans for the fall semester. 

University officials said they are planning “in-classroom” instruction and on-campus housing.

“Our ‘Q-Flex’ approach – delivering the same course using in-person and online instruction simultaneously – will enable us to continue offering the high-quality academic learning experiences for which QU is known, while maintaining careful health protections and physical distancing throughout our university community,” President Judy Olian and Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Jennifer Brown said in a statement. “We also know from research that this mixed delivery model of instruction can have very powerful learning results.”

Early drop off is encouraged for students living within driving distance of the university. Between Monday, Aug, 10 – Sunday, Aug. 23, they are encouraged to drop their stuff off in their rooms and then return home.

Classes will start on Monday, Aug 24. Students will begin living in the residence halls, and online courses will be used for the first week or two to support the school’s staggered student drop off schedule and state-required COVID testing requirements. 

More information about the semester can be found on the university’s website

Previous students can return to campus to retrieve their belongings between May 22 – June 5. More information about housing and dining credits can be found online

