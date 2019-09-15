Rabbi accused of sexual assault set to return to court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A trial is set to begin Monday for a case involving a Connecticut rabbi accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Daniel Greer is scheduled to go on trial in New Haven Superior Court. The 79-year-old has pleaded ‘not-guilty’ to several counts of second-degree sexual assault, and other charges that were filed in 2017.

The alleged victim said Greer sexually assaulted him when he attended the “Yeshiva of New Haven School” from 2001-2005.

The victim was awarded $15 million in civil lawsuit, a verdict Greer is appealing.