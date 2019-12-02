1  of  2
Rabbi convicted of sex abuse gets 12 years in prison

New Haven

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, Rabbi Daniel Greer, of New Haven, leaves New Haven Superior Court after he was arraigned, in New Haven, Conn. Greer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New Haven Superior Court, where a jury convicted him in September of four counts of risk of injury to a minor. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison. (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut rabbi convicted of sexually abusing a teenage boy more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A state judge imposed the punishment Monday on 79-year-old Daniel Greer, of New Haven, whose lawyer has said he expects to appeal the convictions.

A jury convicted Greer in September of four counts of risk of injury to a minor, based on allegations by a New Jersey man that Greer sexually assaulted him numerous times when he attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005.

Greer, who founded the school, has denied the accusations.

The former student was awarded $15 million in a federal civil lawsuit against Greer, who is appealing.

