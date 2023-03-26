MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Talk about a race living up to its name!

The Hartford HealthCare Run the Runway 5K and Kids Run on Sunday brought racers to the Meriden Markham Airport.

About 40 children and 220 runners took to the runway in what is being called one of the biggest races in Meriden’s history.

Organizers said they came up with the idea last year.

“We wanted to create something new and exciting for our community,” said Derek Destefano, the race director for the Meriden Running Club. “Chris Borden for the Meriden Parks and Rec came up to me and said, ‘What do you think about a run on the runway?’ I looked at him, my eyes opened and I said, ‘That would be pretty crazy — and pretty awesome. Let’s do it.'”

The course led racers through more than two miles on the runway, and another mile off of it. The airport was closed for takeoffs and landings during the event.