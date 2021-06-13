Rail services delayed after person struck and killed by train in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rail services are expected to be delayed after a person was struck and killed by train on Washington Avenue.

Officials are the on scene of a pedestrian struck and killed by train around Washington Avenue in North Haven.

North Haven Fire Department said the incident was reported by Amtrak which resulted in fire and police to respond.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail service is expected to be delayed for the next several hours. Additional details will be released as they become available.

The incident is under investigation by Amtrak police and local officials.

