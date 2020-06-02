Rainbow flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut recognized the start of Pride Month Monday. Gay Pride flags were raised across the state on June 1, including right here on the New Haven Green.

Pride is a celebration of life but it also commemorates that human rights and dignity and equal treatment before the law often times has to be fought for.

– Mayor Justin Elicker/New Haven (D)

The rainbow flag was also raised above the Hartford capitol building for the second year to commemorate Pride Month.

June is recognized internationally as Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City. Police raided the Stonewall Inn – a bar and known safe-space for the LGBTQ community in New York City. This sparked several days of riots.

Now, many people consider the event a turning point in the gay rights movement in America.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Pride flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month"

Waterbury community, city leaders convene to discuss how to reach out to minority groups following the death of George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury community, city leaders convene to discuss how to reach out to minority groups following the death of George Floyd"

New Haven leaders respond to unrest, protest in the Elm City

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven leaders respond to unrest, protest in the Elm City"

QU professor, former officer says police reaction to protesters shows evolution in policing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU professor, former officer says police reaction to protesters shows evolution in policing"

Protests over the weekend could bring about new hot spots of COVID infection

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests over the weekend could bring about new hot spots of COVID infection"

New Haven PD investigate attempted arson after Molotov cocktail thrown at substation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD investigate attempted arson after Molotov cocktail thrown at substation"
More New Haven

Hartford

Pride flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month"

Governor Lamont addresses Trump's comments that governors are 'weak' after protests over the weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont addresses Trump's comments that governors are 'weak' after protests over the weekend"

Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters block I-84 in Hartford, lie down on roadway in tribute to George Floyd"

Westfarms Mall to remain closed Monday out of 'an abundance of caution' as protests continue around CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Westfarms Mall to remain closed Monday out of 'an abundance of caution' as protests continue around CT"

Peaceful protests against police brutality continue in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Peaceful protests against police brutality continue in Hartford"

Bob Wilson interviews State Representative Brandon McGee

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bob Wilson interviews State Representative Brandon McGee"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss