Rainbow flag raised on New Haven Green, Hartford capitol building to recognize Pride Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut recognized the start of Pride Month Monday. Gay Pride flags were raised across the state on June 1, including right here on the New Haven Green.

Pride is a celebration of life but it also commemorates that human rights and dignity and equal treatment before the law often times has to be fought for. – Mayor Justin Elicker/New Haven (D)

The rainbow flag was also raised above the Hartford capitol building for the second year to commemorate Pride Month.

June is recognized internationally as Pride Month to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City. Police raided the Stonewall Inn – a bar and known safe-space for the LGBTQ community in New York City. This sparked several days of riots.

Now, many people consider the event a turning point in the gay rights movement in America.