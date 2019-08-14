Rainbow Gardens restaurant in Milford closing August 24th

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular restaurant in the green in Milford is closing down. Rainbow Gardens made that announcement on its Facebook page. The restaurant will shut its doors for good next Saturday; August 24th.

The owners of Rainbow Gardens have served Milford for nearly 30 years.

They say the restaurant has been sold. No word on what will move in.

