Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Rally for CT student held in ICE detention to take place in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally for a New Haven student being held in an ICE detention facility in Massachusetts.

Mario Aguilar was detained by ICE on his way to the Milford courthouse on misdemeanor DUI charges.

RELATED: Wilbur Cross High School students hold rally in support of classmate facing deportation

That was three months ago. On Monday, immigrants rights advocacy groups and community members are coming together on the steps of the New Haven courthouse to call for his release.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven police holding press conference on homicide investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven police holding press conference on homicide investigation"

Bike New Haven to suspend bike sharing service until February

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike New Haven to suspend bike sharing service until February"

Rally for CT student held in ICE detention to take place in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rally for CT student held in ICE detention to take place in New Haven"

Menorah lit in New Haven's Jewish Festival of Lights to signal start of Hanukkah

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Menorah lit in New Haven's Jewish Festival of Lights to signal start of Hanukkah"

Ansonia city leaders hit the streets to cheer up community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia city leaders hit the streets to cheer up community"

West Haven Christmas shop

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven Christmas shop"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss