Rally for CT student held in ICE detention to take place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally for a New Haven student being held in an ICE detention facility in Massachusetts.

Mario Aguilar was detained by ICE on his way to the Milford courthouse on misdemeanor DUI charges.

That was three months ago. On Monday, immigrants rights advocacy groups and community members are coming together on the steps of the New Haven courthouse to call for his release.

