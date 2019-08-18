Rally for gun legislation in New Haven

(WTNH) — A gun safety rally is being held in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

They are calling on Senator Mitch McConnell to take action. They’d like to see him to call the Senate back into session to vote on universal background checks for guns and a federal Red Flag Law.

It would allow police or family members to petition a court to remove firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.

Mayor Toni Harp and Senator Richard Blumenthal are expected to be at the rally.

It starts at 1:00 p.m. Sunday on the steps of the New Haven Courthouse.