‘Rally for Justice’ for hit-and-run victim held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The community is coming together Monday morning in support of a New Haven teenager whose life was cut short by a hit-and-run driver.

People are rallying for 18-year-old Christopher Franco, who was killed after he was hit on the Tomlinson Bridge at the end of July.

His 15-year-old friend was also hit and is still in the hospital.

Police say 55-year-old Judy Gomez is facing charges in the case and is also appearing in court Monday. She was caught after a good Samaritan called police.

