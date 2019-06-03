Rally held over proposed school cuts in New Haven; Superintendent speaks to News 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - At least two school board members in New Haven are calling for the superintendent to step down as the district puts dozens of teaching positions on the chopping block.

But the superintendent said those staffers won't be getting pink slips, even if the cuts go through.

Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks said teachers would be getting priority to apply for more than 80 positions currently open within the school district.

It's not enough to quell protesters, who claim the cuts will lead to larger class sizes and more stress on staff.

Dr. Birks said it was necessary to close a $30 million budget hole projected for next school year.

She sat down only with News 8 and said reassignment of staff is routine.

In fact, the district does it every year.

The difference this time was that principals took the lead in determining which teacher positions to get rid of.

Dr. Birks told us that changes being made with students was the district's number one priority, followed by equitable distribution of resources to all schools.

"The bottom line is we are reassigning these 53 teachers to other roles within the school district. And so, we are not laying anyone off, we are reassigning them," Dr. Birks stated.

New Haven Public School Advocates released a statement, which reads, in part:

"New Haven will not stand by and watch our schools gutted of resources, our teachers treated inhumanely, and our kids left to suffer the fallout."

The Teachers Union for New Haven Public Schools supported this measure.

The impacted have already been notified.

