New Haven

Rally held to remove controversial billboard "Weed is legal in 60 miles" in New Haven

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 01:20 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 06:17 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Turnbridge, an addiction and mental healthcare treatment provider based in New Haven, launches a rally to get a controversial billboard in New Haven removed that reads "Weed is legal in 60 miles." 

A rally by Turnbridge is aimed to get a controversial billboard in New Haven removed. The sign reads "Weed is legal in 60 miles", referencing legal marijuana in Massachusetts

Related: Billboard wars: Addiction treatment center Turnbridge responds to "weed is legal in 60 miles" ad

In response, Turnbridge put up a billboard that says "Addiction treatment is closer."

A spokesperson says it's meant to raise awareness of treatment options if marijuana use becomes problematic. 

The rally occurred at 10 a.m. outisde of the Outfront Media offices in New Haven. 

