Live Now
First-ever all female spacewalk takes place at International Space Station
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Rally to be held in support of New Haven teen detained by ICE

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– People in New Haven will show support for an 18-year-old facing deportation.

A rally is expected to take place this evening for Mario Aguilar. He came to the U.S. as a minor to escape death threats from an organized criminal gang in Guatemala and now attends Wilbur Cross High School.

Aguilar was in a car accident back in August, went to the Milford courthouse on September 10th to face charges and that’s when ICE officials grabbed him and detained him.

The community will rally on his behalf at New Haven City Hall Friday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Service dogs attend fundraiser for canine education in Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Service dogs attend fundraiser for canine education in Branford"

Connecticut Tennis Center to be site of concerts and comedy acts

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Tennis Center to be site of concerts and comedy acts"

Senator Blumenthal joins Congresswoman Deloro in endorsing Justin Elicker for Mayor of New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Blumenthal joins Congresswoman Deloro in endorsing Justin Elicker for Mayor of New Haven"

Turkish and Kurdish Waterbury residents react to U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkish and Kurdish Waterbury residents react to U.S. withdrawing troops from Syria"

New Haven Promise partners with Quinnipiac for new scholarship program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Promise partners with Quinnipiac for new scholarship program"

Cheshire home invasion killer Joshua Komisarjevsky seeks new trial

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire home invasion killer Joshua Komisarjevsky seeks new trial"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss