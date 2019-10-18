Rally to be held in support of New Haven teen detained by ICE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– People in New Haven will show support for an 18-year-old facing deportation.

A rally is expected to take place this evening for Mario Aguilar. He came to the U.S. as a minor to escape death threats from an organized criminal gang in Guatemala and now attends Wilbur Cross High School.

Aguilar was in a car accident back in August, went to the Milford courthouse on September 10th to face charges and that’s when ICE officials grabbed him and detained him.

The community will rally on his behalf at New Haven City Hall Friday at 4 p.m.