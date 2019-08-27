Ramp stolen from wheelchair-bound boy in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother in Waterbury is asking for help after her son’s wheelchair ramp was stolen from right outside their home.

Marissa Benjamin says her son, Anthony, was excited for the first day of school, but that quickly turned to disappointment after discovering the metal ramp outside their door was missing.

Anthony has muscular distrophy and uses a motorized wheelchair. He needs the ramp to get out the door.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking because, you know, a lot of people around here know my son is in a wheelchair. They see the struggle and everything, so to come out here and see it missing, it’s kind of messed up, really.” – Marissa Benjamin

Benjamin has filed a police report. She’s hoping the person who took the ramp will return it, otherwise she’ll have to find the money to replace it.