Ramp to Exit 33 in Waterbury closing for a year due to mixmaster rehab project

New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A heads up for drivers on Friday –more changes are coming to the mixmaster in the Waterbury area.

It all starts today with the ramp to Exit 33 being shut down for a year. It’s all part of a rehab project that started in 2017.

200,000 cars and trucks are on it every day. City officials in Waterbury say the project is all part of a larger effort to keep the mixmaster safe for the next 25 years.

The cost of the entire mixmaster rehabilitation project is $153 million with 80 percent of that money coming from the federal government.

New Haven

