Razor blades found in Halloween baskets in Waterbury; one in custody

New Haven

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in custody after Waterbury residents reported finding razor blades in their children’s Halloween baskets.

Thursday night, police received multiple reports of loose razor blades being found in candy baskets. So far, none have been found inside of the candy.

Officers were able to determine that the candy came from 102 Horseshoe Drive.

One person, who is believed to be responsible for the incident, was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking residents to check all candy fully. If any candy appears to be tampered with, they are asked to contact police.

