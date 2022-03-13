NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned to the Elm City on Sunday.

Although it was a cold and chilly day in March, paradegoers saw a beautiful day with no rain or snow. The sky was blue and the streets were green as far as the eye could see.

People in the crowd echoed a similar response: how great it is to watch the parade once again after its two-year absence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One person in particular, grand marshal Shamus Bowen, was eagerly awaiting his return to fill his spot.

The parade committee worked all year long to bring the parade to fruition, as well as the whole team at WTNH News 8. Photographers and reporters were seen throughout the day, capturing the best moments and images – even some snapshots from the sky.

There were even opportunities for the “little Irish,” with magic shows and a petting zoo in the Kidzone, featuring rabbits, chickens, and ferrets.

One woman described the scene as “old times,” noting there’s “no masks, no social distancing, just a party in the streets.”