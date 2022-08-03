NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.

Officers responded to a single-car crash on Orchard Street, between Munson and Henry streets, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the driver, Elias Hnini, unresponsive. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Hnini graduated from Hamden High School in 2022 and was the starting goalie for the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams, according to the Hamden Soccer Association (HSA).

“His presence on the field was going to be missed, and now this devastating blow will be felt in the hearts of all of those who had the pleasure to know him,” a post on the HSA’s Facebook page read. “HSA would like to express our deep felt sorrow and condolences to all those who know Elias. We can not imagine the sadness you must be feeling from your loss. May the love of all those who surround you help you through the days ahead.”

The New Haven Crash Team continues investigating the crash.