Recount set for 90th House District race after ballot error in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recount is set for Connecticut’s 90th House District, which covers Wallingford and Cheshire, on Thursday morning.

At first, State Representative Craig Fishbein lost last week’s election to Democrat Jim Jinks but then apparently won, overturning the results.

Wallingford Town Clerk Barbara Thompson told News 8 her office discovered no votes had been recorded from the Yalesville Elementary School (Mary G. Fritz Elementary School) polling place.

It’s unclear if it was a clerical error or a computer error.

Under state law, a recount is automatic when the margin is less than half a percent. The current count has Fishbein winning by 21 votes.

Twenty people will be counting the absentee ballots, the machine ballots and Election Day registration ballots.

Observers from both campaigns and town parties will be present.

This will not change the balance of power at the legislature in a big way. Depending on how the results shake out, it will give Republicans in the House one more seat and Democrats one less.

Elections officials expect the recount to take all day.

Jinks told News 8, “I’m waiting to comment until the recount is completed. The only thing to say now is that the race hasn’t been decided yet. Thank you to my supporters. Hang in there and be patient while we wait for the votes to be recounted.”

Fischbein has no statement until the recount is complete.