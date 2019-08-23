Red Cross honors 5 local heroes with lifesaving award

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH)– The American Red Cross is honoring five local heroes Friday. All of them were presented with the lifesaving award.

Back in April, a member of the Soundview YMCA in Branford fell off a cardio machine after going into cardiac arrest.

Employees then jumped in to help using their own skills and a defibrillator.

“When I got there he was in the process of evaluating, he said there was no pulse. I began compressions,” said Suzanne Fuller, Soundview YMCA.

“I was in shock but I ran as fast as I could to help. All I wanted to do was help,” said Gina Diverniero, Soundview YMCA.

“It feels great knowing we can help someone in a time of need,” said James Russo, Soundview YMCA.

Thanks to the heroic actions of those three, they helped save the man’s life before paramedics got there.

