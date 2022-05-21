NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross is teaming up with city officials in New Haven this weekend, trying to increase home fire safety measures across the Elm City.

Folks with the Red Cross spent this morning at the District Athletic Club on James Street installing free smoke alarms for local families who are vulnerable to home fires. It’s a part of a National Red Cross “Sound The Alarm” initiative to install more than 50,000 smoke alarms in more than 50 communities nationwide this month.

“Not only do we install a free smoke alarm, but we meet with you and anyone in the home to talk about those best practices for reducing your susceptibility to home fires,” Jocelyn Hillard, regional communications director of American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island region, said.

Since launching the campaign in 2014, more than 30,000 smoke alarms have made nearly 13,000 Connecticut households safer.