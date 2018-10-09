New Haven

Redistricting to be a hot topic at Hamden Board of Education meeting

Oct 09, 2018

Oct 09, 2018

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A board of education meeting is set for Tuesday night in Hamden.

A lot is up for discussion, including redistricting.

The meeting is expected to be heated and packed. Hamden's school district is considering sweeping changes because of declining enrollment and dwindling funding from the state and federal government. 

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said several proposals are being considered. Among them is closing two out of four elementary schools. 

Those on the chopping block include Dunbar Hill Elementary, Shepherd Glen, Church Street and Helen Street Elementary. 

The town is also considering moving six grade from elementary to middle school, diversifying all schools, and a controversial decision to possibly take back the building that currently is used by Wintergreen Magnet School.

Parents, students and teachers are expected to show up and express their views on what's at stake.

The town said the board could come to a decision on what to do by November. 

That meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.

