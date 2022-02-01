Refugees helping with workforce shortage in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Refugees are helping with the local workforce shortage in New Haven.

Down at Chabaso Bakery, they just hired four evacuees from Afghanistan.

People from the bakery told News 8 those workers could not have come at a better time. Demand is up and they needed people to make the bread.

At the same time, more than 100 people arrived to New Haven and Hartford from Afghanistan looking for work.

“Our clients are so dedicated. They just want to make a place for themselves in their new community and they want to get a job and they want to be self-sufficient. They don’t want to depend on the government or IRIS or anybody,” said Aniko Szabo, employment services manager at Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS).

Szabo’s job is to help refugees find work. If you would like to support what they do, IRIS is hosting a 5K to raise money for their programs. It is virtual and on Super Bowl Sunday.

