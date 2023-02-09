PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — Region 16 Superintendent Michael Yamin apologized for a “lapse in judgment” Thursday following a guilty plea in Florida.

“This past September, I was visiting my father in Florida to assist with his medical care,” Yamin said in a written statement to News 8. “While in Florida, an incident occurred and I plead guilty to a misdemeanor for reckless driving. I am truly sorry for this lapse in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions. I recognize that as the Superintendent of Schools my conduct reflects poorly on the Region.”

Yamin was initially arrested for a first-defense driving under the influence, according to court documents. A charge for failure to drive in a single lane was dismissed.

“I have been the Region 16 Superintendent for eight years and have strived to make decisions that are in the best interest of our children an dour community,” his statement reads. “I am appreciative of the Board’s support and will work tirelessly to regain the trust of our staff and our school community. I look forward to our continued work together.”