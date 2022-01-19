Regional Water Authority responds to water main break in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say there is a water main break in Ansonia Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Bridge Street.

The Regional Water Authority is responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

