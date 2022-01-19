Regional Water Authority responds to water main break in Ansonia

(WTNH) -- Ali Lazowski dealt with a chronic illness in college that caused her to be bedridden, then she was diagnosed with cancer. She fought her way back to a healthy life and developed a company to help others.

Through Bare Life, she creates gluten-free, plant-based products and recipes for versions of food people already know and love. This way, those with chronic illness, food allergies or food sensitivities can enjoy them too.