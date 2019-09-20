Regional Water Authority advises Hamden residents of discolored water

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Regional Water Authority is advising Hamden residents of discolored water on Friday morning.
The Regional Water Authority (RWA) says that they have crews out working to resolve the temporarily discolored water but for now, residents should wait until the water clears before drinking it, showering or washing laundry.
If you have discolored water, you are asked to run a cold water faucet located at the highest point in the house for 5 to 10 minutes to clear out internal plumbing.
They also suggest that immunocompromised persons seek advice from their health care providers about the discolored water.
The RWA says that the “source of the discoloration is the naturally occurring minerals in the water that settle to the bottom of a pipe and get shaken up by a change in flows or direction.”
There is a mobile water wagon available to customers impacted and in need of water. They are asked to bring their own containers to Whitney Water Center, at 945 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations are available.
Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng also said that he had been contacted about the water discoloration problems and that residents should keep an eye on the RWA website for instructions.
Residents can also call the RWA help line at 203-562-4020.