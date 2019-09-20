Regional Water Authority advises Hamden residents of discolored water

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Regional Water Authority is advising Hamden residents of discolored water on Friday morning.

The Regional Water Authority (RWA) says that they have crews out working to resolve the temporarily discolored water but for now, residents should wait until the water clears before drinking it, showering or washing laundry.

If you have discolored water, you are asked to run a cold water faucet located at the highest point in the house for 5 to 10 minutes to clear out internal plumbing.

We have crews out working to resolve temporarily discolored water in parts of Hamden. We recommend you wait until the water clears before drinking it, showering or washing laundry. Immunocompromised persons can seek advice from their health care providers about discolored water. — Regional Water Authority (@SC_CT_RWA) September 20, 2019

They also suggest that immunocompromised persons seek advice from their health care providers about the discolored water.

The source of the discoloration is the naturally occurring minerals in the water that settle to the bottom of a pipe and get shaken up by a change in flows or direction. Our crews have been in the field since this morning and are continuing to work on resolving the discoloration. — Regional Water Authority (@SC_CT_RWA) September 20, 2019

The RWA says that the “source of the discoloration is the naturally occurring minerals in the water that settle to the bottom of a pipe and get shaken up by a change in flows or direction.”

@SC_CT_RWA is actively looking for the source of discolored water throughout the lower third of town and flushing hydrants. We can assure you that the issue is being addressed. Please refer to the RWA help line at 203-562-4020. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) September 20, 2019

There is a mobile water wagon available to customers impacted and in need of water. They are asked to bring their own containers to Whitney Water Center, at 945 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations are available.

According to @SC_CT_RWA reports from the field say water mains are rapidly clearing. If your home is affected and you need cooking / drinking water now, a filling station has been set up at 945 Whitney Ave. #Hamden pic.twitter.com/6Jw5CcrVwk — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) September 20, 2019

Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng also said that he had been contacted about the water discoloration problems and that residents should keep an eye on the RWA website for instructions.

Residents can also call the RWA help line at 203-562-4020.