Religious leaders gather to pray, thank front-line workers with motorcade on Waterbury’s National Day of Prayer

New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Outside Waterbury City Hall Thursday, many of the city’s religious leaders gathered for the city’s National Day of Prayer.

At a safe social-distance from each other, religious leaders prayed as a group on the steps of City Hall early Thursday. They did this before piling into their cars for a prayer motorcade across Waterbury to spread the message of faith and to say ‘thank you’ to front-line workers at nursing homes and hospitals.

Waterbury has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and religious leaders say they are using their faith on this day to get through the crisis and thank those keeping the city safe at this time.

