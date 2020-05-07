Religious leaders gather to pray, thank front-line workers with motorcade on Waterbury’s National Day of Prayer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Outside Waterbury City Hall Thursday, many of the city’s religious leaders gathered for the city’s National Day of Prayer.

At a safe social-distance from each other, religious leaders prayed as a group on the steps of City Hall early Thursday. They did this before piling into their cars for a prayer motorcade across Waterbury to spread the message of faith and to say ‘thank you’ to front-line workers at nursing homes and hospitals.

Waterbury has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and religious leaders say they are using their faith on this day to get through the crisis and thank those keeping the city safe at this time.

More on this story tonight on News 8 at 5/6p.