Remediation at former United Nuclear Corporation site is finally complete

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Remediation at the former United Nuclear Corporation site is finally finished.

Cleanup at the Shelton Avenue location took years to get done.

“We took close to 100 soil samples and we ran a meter over every inch of the ground out here and there is no radioactivity above natural background on this site,” said Michael Firsick, Supervising Radiation Control Physicist for CT DEEP. “There is no more highly enriched uranium.”

Property owners are still unclear on what the lot will be used for in the future, possibly businesses or housing, but they say industrial use is not an option.