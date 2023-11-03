NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro released a statement Friday after her campaign office was vandalized in New Haven.

A spokesperson for DeLauro’s team told News 8 that the words “Free Palestin” and “Blood on ur hands” were written on the congresswoman’s office Thursday with spray paint.

DeLauro released a statement following the incident.

“Violence, vandalism, and the destruction of property are never acceptable. Discussion and dialogue are the best way to address serious issues.

I am committed to making sure the staff and volunteers in my office are safe. I hope that moving forward people will know that they can get their message to me with a letter or a phone call rather than resorting to vandalism.”

